WWE NXT Viewership & Ratings Report, 10/14/2025

Despite ratings for professional wrestling being down across the board due to Nielsen's new "Big Data + Panel" measurement system that was introduced at the beginning of the month, viewership for "WWE NXT" on The CW has largely remained unchanged since the transition. Last week, "NXT" bounced back with the "Showdown" special that featured cross-promotional warfare with TNA, drawing 625,000 viewers against heavy sports competition. Although it was expected that "NXT's" numbers would take a hit following the one-off episode, WWE's third brand managed to grow its audience this past Tuesday.

According to Wrestlenomics and Programming Insider, "NXT" averaged 690,000 viewers and posted an 0.12 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, which are the best numbers the developmental brand has recorded since the September 23 edition of the program. When comparing both categories to the previous week, total viewership increased by 10%, with the 18-49 demo staying even at 0.12. "NXT" also faced strong competition this week, with the MLB National League Championship Series game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Milwaukee Brewers pulling in five million viewers and topping the charts in the key demographic.

Although "NXT" managed to improve its ratings this week, the show's overall viewership has deceased by 11% since October 2024, when it was averaging 740,000 viewers. That said, the most notable concern for "NXT" is its decline in the 18-49 demo, with the category being down by a whopping 40% since last year. Going forward, it remains to be seen if "NXT" will eclipse the 700,000 viewer mark in the near future, or if it will start to fall victim to Nielsen's new viewership model.