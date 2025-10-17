MVP Addresses The Number Of False Finishes In AEW

The 'false finish' in pro wrestling has often been utilized to send crowds into a frenzy and build momentum to the genuine finish while keeping the audience on the edge of their seats. Shawn Michaels' iconic kick-out of The Undertaker's Tombstone Piledriver at WrestleMania 25 is one of the best examples of this, but today, false finishes are utilized far more than they ever were, which MVP believes is a mistake.

During a recent episode of his "Marking Out" podcast, MVP emphasized the importance of protecting Finishers and noted how, over the years, wrestlers have begun relying too much on the pop they get from the crowd after a false finish. "I've ever had conversations with, you know, some of the talent at AEW, like, are you listening to the crowd? Like, you've got all of these false finishes planned, and the first one or two you get this huge eruption, but by the third one, you're not getting the same feedback," he explained.

MVP further expressed that relying too much on false finishes leads the audience to actually want the match to be over sooner instead of becoming more invested. He also added that more often than not, wrestlers act shocked when they use seemingly devastating moves on their opponents that aren't finishers, and are shocked when they kick out.

"Don't prostitute your finish, you know, if you have a finish that nobody kicks out of," MVP opined, suggesting that false finishes should be spaced out over years instead of using them to get cheap pops.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Marking Out" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.