WWE Announces 2025 Holiday Tour Dates, Breaks From Madison Square Garden Tradition

WWE announced dates for its 2025 holiday tour, including seven dates for "WWE Raw" and "WWE SmackDown," as well as 10 live events, but the company will not be holding one of its yearly traditional shows. WWE announced the holiday tour dates on its website, but a December 26 show at Madison Square Garden in New York City was not listed.

It was reported back in September that WWE was likely breaking the post-Christmas MSG event tradition. Dave Meltzer reported in the "Wrestling Observer Newsletter" at the time that the traditional house show would not take place due to WWE holding "Raw" at the venue on November 17, which will also be John Cena's final appearance in the city on his retirement tour. The post-Christmas house show will take place at the CFG Bank Arena in Baltimore, Maryland this year.

The holiday tour kicks off with a live episode of "SmackDown" from the Moody Center in Austin, Texas on December 5, and will conclude with an episode of "Raw" from the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York on January 5. In addition to Baltimore, live events will also take place in Tampa, Pittsburgh, Jacksonville, Rochester, Ft. Myers, Detroit, Syracuse, Bridgeport and Worcester, Massachusetts.

Tickets for each live event of the holiday tour will go on sale next Friday, October 24, at 10 am local time on Ticketmaster. Fans can purchase tickets via presale on the website starting on Wednesday, October 22 at 10am using the code "WWETIX" through Thursday, October 23 at midnight.