Cody Rhodes Escapes Impromptu WWE Title Match With Reign Intact

Friday's episode of "SmackDown" featured shocking turn after shocking turn, and the main event was no different. After Jacob Fatu was brutally attacked by a currently-unknown assailant ahead of his Number One Contender's match against Drew McIntyre, WWE Universal Champion Cody Rhodes stormed the ring to give Drew McIntyre what he wanted: absolute carnage, only thinly veiled as a shot for "SmackDown's" world title.

After asking to be named as the new Number One Contender, McIntyre came face-to-face with an irate champion, who berated "The Scottish Psychopath" for cheating the city of San Jose out of their main event. Rhodes took it upon himself to give the crowd the match they deserved and, in his three-piece suit and dress shoes, began to slug with McIntyre. San Jose cheered as the violence between the two men spilled into the crowd, and while Rhodes laid on the most punishment during their brawl, McIntyre got a few choice hits in as the men returned to the ring to officially start the match.

The bell rang, but the formality did not bring an end to Rhodes and McIntyre's explosive chaos. Rhodes' chest hung out of his unbuttoned shirt as McIntyre laid chops onto him, but even after a Cross Rhodes and a Future Shock DDT, both men were left standing. Their violence spilled onto the outside, where Rhodes knocked out McIntyre with the title the Scot so desperately desired. Despite the referee's disqualification call, the violence continued as Rhodes attempted to put McIntyre through the announce table with a Cross-Rhodes.

WWE's security forces and Nick Aldis could do nothing to curb Rhodes' rage, as Rhodes pursued an escaping McIntyre. Rhodes punctuated "SmackDown's" main event by pummeling his rival (and the accompanying security detail) with a top-rope dive.

As of writing, whether McIntyre will be entitled to a rematch against Rhodes remains unclear.