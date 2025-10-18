WWE SmackDown - 10/17/2025: 3 Things We Loved And 3 We Hated

Where do we even begin?

No, really — how do we even begin to talk about everything that happened during Sami Zayn's United States Championship open challenge? When Zayn took to the ring to mark the halfway point of Friday's episode of "WWE SmackDown," I doubt he could have anticipated being present for the amalgamation of storylines that were presented to him. At least, I wasn't anticipating the absolute avalanche of information (and chaos) we were presented with on Friday's episode of the blue brand.

I'll tip my hat to WWE for continuing the Carmelo Hayes and Miz implosion storyline. While this appreciation is mostly self-indulgent (I love Hayes and despise the Miz), I do appreciate how WWE is not just letting the storyline drop off the face of the Earth, only to be built up over the course of two weeks for some C-tier "premium" live event. They're following up on Hayes, especially, which is absolutely necessary, considering that this is a pivotal time of growth for him in this company. I'd also like to give a shout to the MFTs, Rey Fenix, and the Wyatt Sicks for their contributions. This segment never relented in its shock value, and I found myself having the most fun I've had watching "SmackDown" in months.

Now, to the Mad Dragon. Ilja Dragunov made his stunning return to WWE programming after thirteen months on the shelf to answer Zayn's United States open challenge, and the match they had was magnificent: some of "SmackDown's" best contests. The man who put down "WWE NXT: UK's" Walter (now known as GUNTHER) came out in full force and set San Jose ablaze with nothing but his rage and vicious strikes. Dragunov is an absolutely insane performer. He is flat-out. He is explosive. The sparks that fly off of him when he lands a Senton, Torpedo Moscow, or H-Bomb could light up even the darkest of spaces. If this is his first match back after over a year on the shelf, we are in for a stunning reign from Dragunov.

Zayn was right there with him, and we got to see a downright belligerent Zayn as the technician was forced to slug his opponent just as hard. The refreshing change of pace from Zayn and the shared aggression made this one of the most captivating, dare I say "realistic" matches WWE has put on. Dragunov is just built differently, and Zayn is both experienced and flexible enough to match his freak. I was shocked to see Dragunov walk out of his first match back in WWE with the title, and as much as I'll miss Zayn's open challenge series, I'm glad to see WWE pull the trigger on Dragunov. They need to push that guy to the moon.

Written by Angeline Phu