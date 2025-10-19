AEW WrestleDream 2025 Tailgate Brawl Results: 8-Man Tag, FTR Vs. JetSpeed & More

The AEW WrestleDream "Saturday Tailgate Brawl" featured four matches and plenty of in-ring action to get fans excited before the main pay-per-view card kicked off at 8 pm EST. The first match saw the Death Riders take on the Conglomeration, plus Roderick Strong, in eight-man tag action. Strong, Kyle O'Reilly, Orange Cassidy, and Tomohiro Ishii took on Claudio Castagnoli, Daniel Garcia, Wheeler Yuta, and PAC.

Strong and Garcia started off the match, but Ishii and Castagnoli were quickly tagged in and faced off with hard strikes in the middle of the ring. Castagnoli got Ishii off his feet, but not for long. Ishii tried to fight back, but Yuta distracted him and the Death Riders were able to take control and isolate Ishii in their corner. Ishii was eventually able to tag in Cassidy.

The babyfaces got the heels in submission holds in the middle of the ring, but PAC was able to break them up, outside of Cassidy's hold on Castagnoli. Castagnoli hit an airplane spin on Cassidy and the match broke down, with everyone brawling around the ring. In the end, it was PAC and Ishii left in the ring as the two legal men, and PAC hit Ishii with a running knee to get the victory for the Death Riders, and his first "W" since returning from injury.