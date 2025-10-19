Jamie Hayter Gets Revenge On Thekla At AEW WrestleDream 2025

Jamie Hayter defeated Thekla in the planned opening match of AEW WrestleDream.

The show got underway with the overrun FTR vs. JetSpeed tag team match, pushing the planned opener back, but when it did come it was confirmed that Thekla wouldn't be backed by her Triangle of Madness teammates, Julia Hart and Skye Blue, as everyone had been banned from ringside.

Ahead of the bout, Tony Schiavone introduced Charlie Thesz as a special guest sat at ringside, and she got somewhat involved in the early going of things; Thesz held Thekla as Hayter chopped her against the barricade, and when Thekla later sent Hayter into it, fell prey to a handshake ruse as Thekla dismissed her.

Soon enough, the action got taken back into the inside of the ring and at several points it looked as though Thekla was going to steal the win. Caught in a tree of woe after losing a top rope striking exchange with Hayter, Thekla used all of her core strength to pull herself back up and get the better of things. She cinched in the Manji Gatame, fighting Hayter away from the ropes in the process and seemingly have the submission in waiting, only for her grip to falter only slightly and allow Hayter to deliver a backbreaker.

Thekla delivered her spear and went for the cover, but the referee noticed that Hayter's foot was under the bottom rope and broke the count at two. She then sought for another, striking the "Toxic Spider" pose before running into a stiff lariat from Hayter, following up with the ripcord Hayterade to secure the winning pinfall. After the match, Hart and Blue stood on the ramp watching on as Queen Aminata ran down to celebrate with Hayter.