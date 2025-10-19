The Hurt Syndicate Earn Trios' Title Shot With AEW WrestleDream 2025 Victory

The Hurt Syndicate officially have a shot at The Opps' AEW Trios Championships after a victory over The Demand at WrestleDream. The number one contendership aspect to the tornado tag team match was seemingly added during the Tailgate Brawl ahead of the main card.

The match started off hot, with The Demand jumping Bobby Lashley, Shelton Benjamin, and MVP during their entrance. Toa Liona, Ricochet, and Bishop Kaun were in control on the outside of the ring. MVP tried to rescue Benjamin from The Demand in the ring, but was beaten down by Ricochet and Kaun. Back on the outside, the heels set up a table by the ring steps and the Gates of Agony sent Benjamin crashing on top of Lashley, sending them both through the table. With the team down, The Demand targeted MVP in the ring.

MVP sent all three men flying over the ring post when they had him in the corner, giving himself some time to recuperate. Lashley had Ricochet up for a suplex on the ropes, but Kaun and Liona pulled Lashley down, sending them all crashing to the mat.

Benjamin threw Ricochet over his head and the top rope with a suplex to take out Gates of Agony on the outside. He then flew over the top rope himself, taking everyone out, including MVP and Lashley. Back in the ring, MVP hit an elbow drop to Ricochet followed by a fishermen suplex, but Liona broke up the pin. Lashley hit a big spear to Liona, and it was then three-on-one with The Hurt Syndicate staring down Ricochet. Kaun drug him out of the ring to be the man to face off against the Syndicate, but Lashley hit him with a spear and Benjamin covered Kaun for the victory.