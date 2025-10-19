Kyle Fletcher Retains At AEW WrestleDream 2025 In Hard-Fought Win Over Mark Briscoe

With two wins each and the AEW TNT Championship on the line, Kyle Fletcher and Mark Briscoe locked horns for a fifth time at AEW WrestleDream 2025. Despite being hit with everything Briscoe could throw at him, it was "The Protostar" who left St. Louis, Missouri with gold around his waist.

With both men knowing each other so well, the match started very evenly, trading holds and jockeying for position. Despite creating distance to stop Briscoe from gaining control, Briscoe took advantage of Fletcher's showboating and eventually took control of the match on the outside. Referee Paul Turner caught a chair that Briscoe threw into the ring, which he would attempt to use as a springboard, but Fletcher moved it out of the way. However, Briscoe put Fletcher on the chair and hit a Tope to the outside, firmly putting himself in the driver's seat.

That control didn't last long as Fletcher ducked as Briscoe went for a flipping Senton off the apron, and the champion hit a nasty powerbomb onto the side of the ring steps in the hopes of Briscoe losing via count out. Briscoe returned to the ring, but Fletcher wore him down for several minutes, and even though Briscoe tried to fight back, Fletcher hit a Michinoku Driver and a Suplex for a pair of near falls. Briscoe got back into the match after a strike exchange, but couldn't take control as both men hit each other with a Lariat at the same time for a double-down.

Once they got up, another strike exchange ensued with Briscoe coming out on top, who landed a Fisherman's Buster for a two count. Briscoe looked to end it with a Jay Driller but Fletcher countered with a Half-and-Half Suplex, a big boot, and a Powerbomb for another two count. Fletcher landed another pair of big boots, but after going for the Turnbuckle Brainbuster, Briscoe looked to escape. However, he couldn't escape a Superplex for another double-down. Both men ended up on the apron for another strike exchange, but Briscoe came out on top as hit the Jay Driller on the apron.

Briscoe once again went for the finish after rolling Fletcher back into the ring, but missed the Froggy Bow, which allowed Fletcher to hit another big boot. Fletcher took Briscoe back up to the turnbuckle, but Briscoe hit the Froggy Bow on the top rope and again to the outside. Briscoe hit a third Froggy Bow in the ring, but couldn't get the win, which led to a series of roll ups and Briscoe finally hit the Jay Driller. However, Fletcher broke the count by getting one finger on the bottom rope.

Briscoe went to hit the Cutthroat Driver, but Fletcher grabbed the referee for a distraction and hit a Low Blow and a Brainbuster which didn't get the job done. However, a big boot and a turnbuckle Brainbuster did get the job done, and Fletcher retained his title.