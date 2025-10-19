Shinsuke Nakamura Reflects On Career, 'Sacred' Home Country Following WWE Japan Tour

This weekend, AJ Styles possibly marked his final in-ring appearances in Japan, the country in which he mesmerized fans for the two years preceding his official WWE arrival. With that in mind, the WWE locker room celebrated Styles and his career following the live event action in Tokyo on October 18. Seemingly touched by this and Styles' speech directed at the Japanese crowd, fellow WWE star Shinsuke Nakamura then sent out a heartfelt message of his own.

"What a special place Japan is, especially for those of us who wrestle," Nakamura wrote on X. "As AJ said, it's a place worthy of giving everything you've got. Of course, that's true anywhere in the world...but there's something sacred here.

"I don't know if it's because I'm Japanese, but I believe the wrestlers and fans who shared this space all felt the same. Maybe. He did too — John Cena, AJ — they've all chosen to step away from the ring. It reminds me that my own time might not be far off. But I still have things I must do. I'm still struggling, still fighting, not knowing what tomorrow will bring. All I can do is live this day with everything I have. Thank you. If only... one more time..."

Nakamura, currently 45 years old, spent 14 years in New Japan Pro-Wrestling, during which he became a multi-time IWGP Heavyweight and Intercontinental Champion. In January 2016, both he and Styles joined WWE, with Nakamura later making his WWE in-ring debut against Sami Zayn at "WWE NXT" TakeOver: Dallas.

During WWE's mini-tour of Japan, Nakamura teamed with CM Punk and Jey Uso. Meanwhile, Styles conquered a triple threat, then defeated Kofi Kingston in singles competition.