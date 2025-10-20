Former WWE/AEW Star Bobby Fish Shares Injury That's Sidelined Him

Since his departure from AEW back in 2022, Bobby Fish has mainly competed on the independent circuit and made appearances in TNA, NJPW, and MLW. Unfortunately, the veteran wrestler has now suffered another injury, sidelining him once more. In a clip shared on his Instagram account, Fish opened up about the injury and briefly touched on some other issues, before asking his fans to support him in a new endeavor instead of ask for handouts.

"Life has thrown a few curveballs my way. Most recently, I'm pretty sure I pulled my hamstring, at the very least, a couple of nights ago [while] wrestling," he said in the clip, adding that he also has a few personal things to deal with over the past few years at the same time. "And to top it off, I don't have health insurance, so this hamstring's gonna have to take care of itself!"

However, the veteran quickly pivoted and expressed that he isn't making the clip for sympathy, and announced that he'll be starting a new YouTube channel in the vein of Maven Huffman and Stevie Richards.

"With that YouTube channel, what I want to do is I want to earn your support, and the only way i know how to do that is by entertaining you," he said. "So, it's gonna be stories, it's gonna be training, behind-the-scenes."

Fish extended an invitation to subscribe to not just his fans but even those who actively hated him in pro wrestling, and thanked everyone for being with him on the ride so far.