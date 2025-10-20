AEW's Tony Khan Addresses Amazon Prime Technical Difficulties

AEW is expanding its broadcasting capabilities lately, as PPVs are now available on HBO Max, as well as Amazon Prime, traditional PPV, and various other means, but Amazon Prime customers got a nasty shock on Saturday, when WrestleDream cut off mid-main event leading to burned AEW fans getting refunds from the streaming service. AEW President Tony Khan was asked about the glitch during the post-PPV media scrum.

"It's something out of AEW's control. It was a technical problem with the Amazon deliver. Our other streams were unaffected. It was something internally with their systems there," Khan lamented, saying it reminded him of this past summer's ROH Death Before Dishonor PPV, which saw HonorClub technical difficulties force the show to YouTube. "Those are two of my favorite PPVs of the entire year...and I remember walking into the scrum with the exact same feeling of 'The show was perfect...' and I was so proud of everybody in AEW and there was just this technical thing, completely out of our control...I though the show was perfect, the wrestling was perfect, and the replay's going to be available."

Khan believes that ultimately Amazon customers will be sated and the issue will be a small bump in an otherwise smooth PPV.

"Everybody here did a fantastic job," Khan said, also noting how well the other broadcasts went on other providers, and noting that he didn't have the same level of control that he had during the ROH issues. "I was at least able to address [Death Before Dishonor] because it was on a streaming platform I owned."