Nikki Bella Returns To WWE Raw, Helps Stephanie Vaquer Fight Off The Judgment Day

Nikki Bella made her return to "WWE Raw" as she came to the aid of Women's World Champion Stephanie Vaquer after falling prey to an ambush from the Judgment Day.

Vaquer faced Roxanne Perez in a non-title match, her opponent joined by Raquel Rodriguez at ringside, and had to contend with interference in the bout. However, she got the better of her opponent when all was said and done, connecting with the SVB for the winning pinfall. Only once the bell had rung there was nothing preventing Rodriguez from attacking the champion, so she did and Perez joined her in the mugging.

That was when Bella's music hit to signal her return, having last wrestled Asuka in a singles loss in September, and she helped Vaquer to fight off the Judgment Day women. Bella and Vaquer stood tall in the ring to end that segment and appeared in a subsequent backstage segment, with Bella praising Vaquer for taking WWE by storm since she has arrived and promising to watch her back since the title has painted a target on it.

Bella has wrestled on six occasions this year after returning to the ring, first appearing in January's Women's Royal Rumble and having since challenged Becky Lynch for the Women's Intercontinental Championship at Clash in Paris. She was a part of the Evolution battle royal won by Vaquer to secure her opportunity at the Women's World Championship.