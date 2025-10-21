Wrestling World (Including WWE, AEW & TNA Stars) Reacts To Passing Of Sir Mo

Former WWE Tag Team Champion Sir Mo (real name Robert Horne) died earlier this week at the age of 58, and a variety of names from around the pro wrestling industry have paid tribute to the performer on social media. WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry and "WWE Raw" General Manager Adam Pearce were two of the first to share their thoughts on Horne's passing, both recognizing him as a good friend and someone who left a positive impact on the industry.

TNA star Matt Hardy noted that Horne often wrestled in Hardy's home state of North Carolina, and after the two met in WWE during the 1990s, Horne helped Hardy out by appearing in his OMEGA indie promotion. After that, Hardy said the two remained in contact and Horne was always proud of the success Matt and his brother Jeff found.

AEW and ROH star Athena posted a brief remembrance for Horne and wished his family the best, while Matt Cardona shared a look at designs for a Sir Mo WWF action figure that was never released.

RIP MO! I wish this figure came out! pic.twitter.com/HCP25Ujg4X — Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) October 20, 2025

Independent wrestler and former ROH mainstay Cheeseburger posted some words in tribute to Horne, revealing that he was among the first promoters to fly Cheeseburger out for an event and place him in a prominent slot on the card. He said that Horne remained one of his biggest supporters in the years since.

Former WWE star Leilani Kai posted on Facebook in remembrance of her friend, revealing how she first met Horne and, echoing the words of many others, stayed in touch with him since.

"He was always kind to me," Kai wrote. "Always smiling, joking around, and treating everyone with respect. When you were new or didn't quite fit in yet, Bobby had a way of making you feel welcome. That meant a lot back then."