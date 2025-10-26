WWE's The Rock Reveals Which Of His Jumanji Co-Stars Would Make The Best Tag Partner

The Jumanji franchise features some of the biggest names in Hollywood today, with stars such as Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Kevin Hart, Jack Black and Karen Gillan appearing in the first two films. However, in a recent appearance on Travis and Jason Kelce's podcast "New Heights," The Rock revealed which one of his co-stars would be the best WWE tag team partner.

"Easy. Kevin Hart," Johnson said. "As a matter of fact, we're getting ready to shoot Jumanji 3 in about a month. Can't wait to work with Kev again. But man, his nickname, I always joke about this, Kevin Hart's wrestling nickname will be Honky Pete."

Johnson referring to Hart as "Honky Pete" has been an inside joke between the two friends for years, with the WWE Hall Of Famer often mentioning the nickname during interviews or podcasts. Similarly to the question that the Kelce's posed, The Rock also believes that "Honky Pete" would be Hart's superhero name in the DC Universe.

The third instalment of the Jumanji franchise is set to release in December 2026, with Johnson reprising his role as Dr. Smolder Bravestone in the series, while Hart will return as Franklin Finbar. The Rock's most recent project just released earlier this month, as he stars in A24's "The Smashing Machine" portraying MMA fighter Mark Kerr, which covers the career and life of the two-time UFC Heavyweight Tournament Champion.

