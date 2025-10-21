ECW Founder Tod Gordon Hospitalized

When it comes to ECW lore, Tod Gordon is often forgotten about. But Gordon was an integral part of the early years of the promotion, founding it as Eastern Championship Wrestling in 1992 and overseeing its transition towards Extreme Championship Wrestling in 1994 under booker Paul Heyman, who Gordon later sold ECW to in 1995. After leaving ECW for good in 1997, Gordon has largely stayed out of the limelight, though that changed this week thanks to some unfortunate health news.

On Saturday, an Instagram post from Gordon, sent by his family, revealed that the ECW founder was currently in the hospital. The post has since been deleted, but according to transcriptions, it revealed that Gordon had been there for some time, that he was focusing on his health over responding to those reaching out, and that he also wasn't receiving visitors at this time. The nature of what was ailing Gordon wasn't disclosed.

On Tuesday's episode of "Wrestling Observer Radio," Dave Meltzer discussed Gordon's health issues, but even he had trouble providing any sort of update, admitting that information regarding his situation was very limited.

"I just know he's hospitalized," Meltzer said. "His family made a statement. 'Basically, if you haven't heard from him, it's because he's in the hospital. He's been in the hospital for a while.' And that's pretty much [it]. I mean, no details were given at all, other than...it didn't sound great. You know, you're in the hospital for a long period of time, it sucks in a lot of ways. And it's probably pretty serious. He's 70 years old."

