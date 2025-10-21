AEW Broadcast Partner Warner Bros. Discovery's Board Of Directors Open To Acquisition

For the past several months, rumors have circulated online claiming that various corporate entities are interested in acquiring Warner Bros. Discovery ahead of the media conglomerate's planned split into two divisions. That possibility has taken another step towards becoming a reality, with WBD announcing in a press release this morning that they're officially exploring a sale.

"While [WBD] continues to advance its previously announced separation of Warner Bros. and Discovery Global, its Board of Directors today announced it has initiated a review of strategic alternatives to maximize shareholder value, in light of unsolicited interest the Company has received from multiple parties for both the entire company and Warner Bros," the statement reads.

The release confirmed that the company is open to selling off parts of the business, or a full acquisition, depending on what would earn the most money for shareholders. In the meantime, it will continue to move towards the corporate split in the event that a successful sale doesn't materialize.

WBD has served as the primary broadcast partner for AEW since the company was founded in 2019. The two parties signed a media rights extension last year, which should keep the business relationship going for the next few years even if a sale does occur. However, it's very possible that AEW representatives will be negotiating with an entirely different company when it comes time to start working out the next agreement. It's also worth noting that WBD is said to own a stake in AEW, and any company that acquires WBD would presumably take on that piece of ownership as well.