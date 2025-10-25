WWE Hall Of Famer Rob Van Dam Reveals The Most Painful Moves To Take In The Ring

Rob Van Dam is one of the most uniquely athletic performers in wrestling history. To this day, it's hard to find anyone who moves like him.

Being part of the heyday of ECW, Van Dam has taken a plethora of nasty bumps in his career. "The Whole F'n Show" went live on his YouTube channel and was asked about some of his least favorite moves to take in the ring.

"I will say that one of the most painful finishing moves is, and I've said this on here before, but the Alabama Slammer, one of my least favorite moves to take. Patriot used to do it to me in Japan, and Bob Holly, of course. You're up there and you're just waiting to take this back bump and hope that you don't bounce the back of your head off the mat, and there's so much momentum going with it as you can see. You know, it's not a very soft bump to take."

Van Dam's co-host then asked if a chokeslam was also on his list of least favorite moves to take.

"I mean it's similar in the way that your body is moving kind of backwards, you know, like you're up and your feet are out and then you're going back, you could easily hit the back of your head on the mat, and often do, bounce off. Sometimes you can land flat or you could land, you know, more vertical and just land on the back of your shoulders and your head, like boom. Like so a lot of variables with that one, but I wouldn't say that it's just easy to take."

Rob Van Dam also gave an update on his recent gruesome injury where he fractured both of his heels during an independent wrestling appearance.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit the Rob Van Dam YouTube Channel and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for transcription.