WWE's Je'Von Evans Explains Influences From In And Out Of Wrestling

"WWE NXT's" Je'Von Evans has quickly become one of the most promising stars in the wrestling industry today, and considering that he's only 21 years old, some of the heroes he aspired to be like are still wrestling for the company. Speaking on "The Rich Eisen Show," Evans revealed which WWE talent he admired growing up, while also commenting on the professional athletes that inspired him outside of wrestling.

"I was a fan of—of course—John Cena, I was a kid. Like he always caught my attention. Kofi Kingston. Jeff Hardy and CM Punk," Evans explained. "I don't compare myself to other wrestlers, you know what I mean? But when it comes to talking and attitude or charisma, I look at other people. So like Conor McGregor. You feel me? Floyd Mayweather. Riley from the Boondocks."

Evans stated that he often watches videos of competitors like McGregor to study their cockiness and use it to present himself as confident on camera. However, in addition to sharing which wrestlers and athletes have positively impacted his career, Evans continued by revealing which WWE moment officially made him decide that he wanted to step inside the squared circle.

"There was one moment where I knew for a fact I wanted to do this. There was a segment on Monday Night Raw and Triple H and Sheamus was in a storyline and I guess Triple H came back and Pedigreed Sheamus through the announce table and when I saw that I said, 'Oh yeah, I'm about to be a wrestler bro."'

