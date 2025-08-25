30 Best Wrestlers Under 30 In 2025, Ranked By Wrestling Inc.

The prime years of an athlete can vary depending on the sport. In a sport like soccer for example, a player's prime years often begin in their mid-to-late 20s before subsiding in their early-to-mid 30s, while sports that require more endurance like a marathon runner will usually have a prime age of anywhere between 30 and 40. However, it's common for athletes to start younger and get to a high level at the earliest age possible for the chance to have a longer career.

When it comes to professional wrestling, there are performers still wrestling on a regular basis as early as their teen years, as well as those who are still wrestling well into their 60s, and in the case of a Dory Funk Jr. for example, he had a match in August 2024 at the age of 83. With that said, a professional wrestler's prime usually sits somewhere after turning 30 as the body has become accustomed to taking bumps, their characters and personas are more fleshed out, and they've been around the block enough to have their psychology and ring awareness down that they are comfortable wrestling on the biggest stages.

We here at Wrestling Inc. have have put together the best athletes or performers under the age of 30, so sit back, relax, and get ready to — if you're over the age of 30 — feel like you've accomplished very little in your own life compared to the 30 best wrestlers under the age of 30.