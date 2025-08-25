30 Best Wrestlers Under 30 In 2025, Ranked By Wrestling Inc.
The prime years of an athlete can vary depending on the sport. In a sport like soccer for example, a player's prime years often begin in their mid-to-late 20s before subsiding in their early-to-mid 30s, while sports that require more endurance like a marathon runner will usually have a prime age of anywhere between 30 and 40. However, it's common for athletes to start younger and get to a high level at the earliest age possible for the chance to have a longer career.
When it comes to professional wrestling, there are performers still wrestling on a regular basis as early as their teen years, as well as those who are still wrestling well into their 60s, and in the case of a Dory Funk Jr. for example, he had a match in August 2024 at the age of 83. With that said, a professional wrestler's prime usually sits somewhere after turning 30 as the body has become accustomed to taking bumps, their characters and personas are more fleshed out, and they've been around the block enough to have their psychology and ring awareness down that they are comfortable wrestling on the biggest stages.
We here at Wrestling Inc. have have put together the best athletes or performers under the age of 30, so sit back, relax, and get ready to — if you're over the age of 30 — feel like you've accomplished very little in your own life compared to the 30 best wrestlers under the age of 30.
30. Sol Ruca (WWE, 25)
To prove how competitive this list is, the current WWE NXT Women's North American Champion Sol Ruca kicks us off at number 30.
The 25-year old is one of the brightest graduates from the WWE Performance Center who doesn't have a wrestling background, instead coming from the world of acrobatics and tumbling. However, her lack of experience in the business hasn't stopped her from being an exciting young talent that lights up Tuesday nights, especially with her "Sol Snatcher" finishing move, a move that some consider to be one of the coolest finishers in all of wrestling.
29. Megan Bayne (AEW, 27)
After years of speculation as to whether she was actually signed to All Elite Wrestling, Megan Bayne has become a stoic presence on AEW programming in 2025 and looks to have a big future ahead of her.
Towering over many of her colleagues in the AEW women's division, "The Megasus" originally made a name for herself working for STARDOM in Japan, but now that she is full-time in the United States. When she does eventually get her hands on gold, expect her to have a long title reign filled with dominant performances.
28. Hologram (AEW, 26)
Lucha Libre fans were very excited to learn that the man formerly known as Aramis was signed to AEW, and would be Tony Khan's new pet project, Hologram, and what a journey it's been so far.
The 26-year old debuted in the summer of 2024, and still to this day has the longest active winning streak in AEW as he has not lost a single match of any variety since his debut. A total of 31 wins in AEW have seen him become one of the fastest rising stars in the company.
27. Nathan Frazer & Axiom (WWE, 27 & 28)
Given that they are virtually inseparable at this point, it was only right that we include both Nathan Frazer and Axiom together under their tag team name, Fraxiom.
Establishing themselves on "WWE NXT" as one of the best unlikely duos in the business, their reigns as WWE NXT Tag Team Champions were a key staple in the Shawn Michaels era of WWE's third brand. Now on the main roster, Fraxiom are one of the reasons why the "WWE SmackDown" tag team division is flourishing right now.
26. Kosei Fujita (NJPW, 23)
Kosei Fujita was taken under the wing of Zack Sabre Jr. and effectively grew up in front of the NJPW fans every week, which turned out to be the best decision he ever made. At just 23-years old, he has already won the Super Junior Tag League with Robbie Eagles, used that tournament win to capture the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championships, and in June 2025, he became the youngest man in history to win the Best of the Super Juniors tournament. He is the future of the Junior Heavyweight division, and he's just getting started.
25. Daniel Garcia (AEW, 26)
Over the past four years since signing with AEW, Daniel Garcia has evolved into a young man who is technically sound in the ring, easy to root for, and can hang with the best that AEW has to offer. Already with an AEW TNT Championship reign under his belt, and with the fact that he is with the company for the foreseeable future, if Tony Khan can find a story for Garcia to truly sink his teeth into, he will be a main eventing AEW pay-per-views sooner rather than later.
24. Jordynne Grace (WWE, 29)
Debuting at aged 16 back in 2012, Jordynne Grace has gone from an indie standout to one of the most dominant performers in the history of the TNA Knockouts division, and that success naturally caught the eye of WWE, who signed her to a full-time deal in early 2025. This time next year, Grace won't be eligible for this list as she turns 30 in March, but if her 30s are spent on WWE's main roster, she could replicate her TNA dominance on either "WWE Raw" or "WWE SmackDown."
23. Utami Hayashishita (Marigold, 26)
Her six year run with STARDOM, in particular her 2021 feud with Syuri, helped cement Utami Hayashishita's status as one of the most in-demand women in all of wrestling, and since being the crown jewel of Rossy Ogawa's new promotion, Utami now gets the chance to prove she can be a top draw all by herself.
22. Kevin Knight (AEW, 28)
A graduate of the NJPW Dojo in Los Angeles, California, "The Jet" Kevin Knight was going to be given a try-out by WWE in early 2025, but AEW decided to go all in on the former NJPW star, and what an investment it's been. Currently teaming with "Speedball" Mike Bailey as part of JetSpeed, Knight has all the makings of a top singles star in AEW with his incredible athleticism, natural charisma, and a personality that makes him feel genuine and likeable.
21. Billie Starkz (AEW, 20)
The youngest member of the AEW women's division who was still in high school when the company was founded in 2019, Billie Starkz has one of the highest ceilings in all of wrestling.
Debuting at the tender age of 13, something that legitimately led to her high school teachers asking her if everything was okay at home since she kept showing up to class with bumps and bruises, Starkz has already established herself as someone who wrestles with reckless abandon under the guidance of the "Fallen Goddess" Athena as her "Top Minion."
20. Blake Monroe (WWE, 27)
WWE fans are just getting to know Blake Monroe after her debut in June 2025, but long-time fans of hers will know that as Mariah May, she was one of the talked about women in both STARDOM and AEW.
Her feud with "Timeless" Toni Storm in AEW has gone down as one of the greatest women's feuds of all time. Their "Hollywood Ending" at Revolution 2025 is seen by many as perhaps the greatest women's match to take place on American soil, and if WWE unlocks that version of her, Monroe will easily rise to the top of WWE's women's division.
19. Lyra Valkyria (WWE, 28)
2025 has been a breakout year for Dublin's own Lyra Valkyria, as her feud with Becky Lynch over the WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship, and the honorary title of the best female wrestler in WWE to come from Ireland, has taken this bird to new heights on WWE's main roster and Valkyria is already mixing it up with the best that WWE has to offer. A style that incorporates all of her European influences, as well as what she's picked up in the WWE Performance Center, makes her unlike anyone else on the roster.
18. Je'Von Evans (WWE, 21)
Perhaps the bounciest inclusion on this list, Je'Von Evans might only be 21 years old but he has carved out a reputation as being one of the most entertaining wrestlers in the world.
After a breakout run as Jay Malachi in DPW, Evans signed with WWE and immediately leaped into the hearts of "WWE NXT" fans with his off the wall style. With experience on the indies in his back pocket, when Evans does eventually leap on to WWE's main roster, expect him to grow and evolve at an accelerated rate.
17. Dominik Mysterio (WWE, 28)
Who would have thought that the little boy who Rey Mysterio and Eddie Guerrero fought over at WWE SummerSlam 2005 would grow up to become one of the biggest heels in all of wrestling?
When Dominik Mysterio first debuted in WWE, there were some skeptics who thought he wouldn't be able to do much. However, since becoming "Dirty Dom," the 28-year old is on course to being a WrestleMania main eventer with a unique style that blends classic Lucha Libre with the more Americanized WWE style.
16. Mascara Dorada (CMLL, 23)
Not to be confused with the former Mascara Dorada who went on to become Gran Metalik in WWE, the former Panterita del Ring Jr. has taken the name for himself, and at just 23-years old, he is seen by many as the future of Lucha Libre.
He is routinely featured in big match situations in CMLL, and his stock has only risen in the past year thanks to his frequent appearances in both AEW and ROH. If CMLL continues its current hot streak, Dorada will be at the forefront of the company at a crucial time.
15. Masha Slamovich (TNA, 27)
Without question, one of the toughest women in the business today for the simple fact that she has not only fought, but beaten almost as many men as she has women.
Masha Slamovich originally debuted in Japan, but it's her more recent work in places like GCW where she's been able to showcase her deathmatch skills, and in TNA where she's become one of the biggest names in the Knockout's division. Her match with Jordynne Grace at Bound For Glory 2024 was voted as the company's match of the year.
14. Leon Slater (TNA, 20)
Twenty-year old Leon Slater has stood out from the UK indie scene with his incredible high-flying style, complete with his Swanton 450 Splash finisher that a young Jeff Hardy would be proud of. Already signed to TNA while still competing regularly in the UK, Slater recently won the TNA X-Division Championship and was publicly endorsed by AJ Styles, proving how bright Slater's future in wrestling really is.
13. Starlight Kid (STARDOM, 24)
Starlight Kid might only be 24-years old at the time of writing, but she is already on course to winning virtually everything that STARDOM has to offer before she leaves her 20s.
The current Wonder of STARDOM Champion, as well as one-third of the Artist of STARDOM Champions, Starlight Kid debuted at age 14 with a love of Lucha Libre that has made her a must-see talent in Japan. Every match of hers feels like you're watching a match on 2x speed, making her matches feel almost addictive to watch given how much of adrenaline rush they tend to be.
12. Oba Femi (WWE, 27)
One of the most destructive forces in the history of "WWE NXT," Oba Femi spent the vast majority of 2024 as the WWE NXT North American Champion, and has spent all of 2025 so far as the WWE NXT Champion for good reason.
Femi is unlike anyone who has stepped through the doors of the Performance Center. He's as strong as three men put together, agile enough to keep up with people half his size, and over the past two years, has developed an untouchable reputation in Orlando, Florida because he knows just how good he is.
11. Bron Breakker (WWE, 27)
Bron Breakker is one of the most frightening men in WWE. His football background has made him so quick and powerful that performers could be minding their own business one moment, and speared out of their shoes the next. Having already won championships in WWE, Breakker is now getting a big push towards the main event scene under the tutelage of Paul Heyman, and if he does follow in the footsteps of his father Rick Steiner and his uncle Scott, Bron Breakker will have a long and eventful career ahead of him.
10. El Hijo del Vikingo (AAA, 28)
American fans were already familiar with El Hijo Del Vikingo through his appearances in AEW and ROH, with his AEW debut against Kenny Omega still regarded as one of the greatest showcase matches of the past few years. Since then, injuries have set Vikingo back a touch, but he is still able to perform moves that literally no one else in the business can do, and now that he's getting to strut his stuff in front of a WWE audience, Vikingo will be the driving force behind AAA for many years to come.
9. Gabe Kidd (NJPW, 28)
Of the current crop of NJPW talent who are helping the company transition out of its 2010s golden age, all eyes are on Gabe Kidd. Already with a reputation for being a bit unhinged, Kidd is positioning himself as one of NJPW's top gaijins by force. His match with Kenny Omega at Wrestle Dynasty literally made Hiroshi Tanahashi cry, he's held multiple championships over the past 12 months, and while some NJPW fans aren't happy with him taking trips to AEW to help the Death Riders, Kidd wants to be the man to carry NJPW into the future.
8. AZM (STARDOM, 22)
Currently one-third of the Artist of STARDOM Champions (along with the aforementioned Starlight Kid), as well as technically handing Mercedes Mone one of her only losses since leaving WWE when she captured the NJPW STRONG Women's Championship, AZM is a young woman who has already taken Japan by storm. A fireball of an athlete who fans in the west have become familiar with thanks to her cameos in both AEW and ROH, AZM is someone around whom STARDOM could build the entire company.
7. Roxanne Perez (WWE, 23)
The youngest member of WWE's main roster lands at No. 7. Roxanne Perez became the first-ever ROH Women's World Champion back in 2021 at just 19-years old, was signed to a WWE contract in 2022, held the WWE NXT Women's Championship on two separate occasions, and is getting regular screen time as a member of The Judgment Day. Perez is flourishing on "WWE Raw," and with one of the most stacked women's divisions in the world to bounce off of, she is one of the safest bets anyone can have when it comes to the question of who will be the next queen of WWE.
6. Momo Watanabe (STARDOM, 25)
An entrant who is even more deserving of her Top 10 finish thanks to the fact that she has just won STARDOM's 5 Star Grand Prix (defeating AZM in the final no less), but even before that victory, there was no way we were leaving Momo Watanabe out of this list.
The 25-year old is an absolute killer in between the ropes, wrestling with a level of hatred and spite that has kept her in and around the main event scene in STARDOM for almost a decade. Watanabe has also proven she can crossover to the United States seamlessly with fantastic matches against Mercedes Mone in AEW and NJPW STRONG, and with all the experience she has at such a young age, Watanabe will be looking to reach the pinnacle of STARDOM in the coming years.
5. MJF (AEW, 29)
Beginning our Top 5 is the "Salt of the Earth" himself, Maxwell Jacob Friedman. MJF was already a standout performer on the independent scene before he signed with AEW in 2019, a move that would see him positioned as the homegrown heel that the company wanted to push to the moon, but MJF didn't just deliver on the mic, he delivered in the ring. MJF is back amongst the AEW World Championship scene heading into the back end of 2025, and with his 30s just around the corner, expect Friedman to potentially cement himself as an AEW legend in the next few years.
4. Timeless Toni Storm (AEW, 29)
Out of everyone we voted for, the one person who people said "THEY'RE UNDER 30 YEARS OLD?" is the current AEW Women's World Champion, "Timeless" Toni Storm.
Storm originally broke onto the scene during the UK indie boom of the 2010s, as well as the rise of STARDOM before joining WWE. But it was her move to AEW in 2022 that has seen her be regarded as one of the best women's wrestlers of her generation. Her "Timeless" gimmick has seen her become one of the biggest stars in all of wrestling, and someone who Tony Khan has naturally built his entire women's division around.
3. Rhea Ripley (WWE, 28)
Taking the bronze medal in our countdown, everyone's favorite "Mami," Rhea Ripley.
Ripley is almost unrecognizable from her time in both "WWE NXT" and "WWE NXT UK," where she was already being touted as a future WrestleMania main eventer, but no one could have foreseen the run that she would eventually go on. The fifth-ever WWE Women's Grand Slam Champion, the first woman to win the Royal Rumble match from the No. 1 spot, and she can genuinely make the claim of being one of the biggest stars in all of wrestling. God only knows what "Mami" has in store for everyone when she turns 30 in October 2026.
2. Kyle Fletcher (AEW, 26)
Kyle Fletcher was always a promising talent dating back to his time on the UK indies and in NJPW as part of Aussie Open, but it was ironically when he was forced to fly solo due to an injury to his partner Mark Davis that Fletcher's stock really started to grow. He aligned himself with Don Callis, started facing the biggest stars in AEW, and when he finally decided to turn heel in October 2024, the rocket was strapped to his back.
Over the past year, Fletcher has gone from someone who was a reliable midcard talent in AEW to a bona fide superstar who will almost certainly win the AEW World Championship in the next three-to-five years. Currently reigning as the AEW TNT Champion, and building himself up as one of the top heels in the business, "The Protostar" will be headlining AEW's biggest events sooner rather than later.
1. Sareee (Freelancer, 29)
Quite simply, Sareee has become one of the best wrestlers in the world over the past few years, and she has done it without technically having a home promotion. Before her ill-fated WWE run, she was having classic matches in places like Sendai Girls, DIANA, and SEAdLINNNG, and since her return to Japan in 2023, she has become the woman to book when it comes to the world of Joshi.
Sareee has had standout matches for STARDOM in their 5Star Grand Prix as a vicious outsider, became the leader of the Cherry Bomb Girls for Sukeban where she reigns as the promotion's current World Champion, and helped solidify Marigold as a force to be reckoned with as their World Champion in 2024. Right now, she is also the current IWGP Women's Champion, meaning that she will be making even more appearances for STARDOM, and just to prove how good she is at the whole wrestling thing, she also runs her own events under the "SAREEE-ISM" banner, which have quickly become must-see events every time they are held in Tokyo.