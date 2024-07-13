WWE's IYO SKY Returns To Japan In Style, Gets Win Over Former Stablemate

Former STARDOM booker Rossy Ogawa vowed to make his new promotion, Marigold, a hot bed for women's wrestling by showcasing the best that the Japanese scene had to offer, while also giving chances to younger foreign talent the world had yet to become familiar with. On top of this, a clear relationship was formed between Ogawa and WWE following his STARDOM departure, emphasized by Giulia's appearance at NXT Stand and Deliver, and the announcement that IYO SKY would be competing at the company's first major event, Summer Destiny.

Sky's match with former World of STARDOM Champion Utami Hayashishita took place earlier today at Tokyo's Ryogoku Sumo Hall in the Summer Destiny co-main event. The bout was labelled as the "Queen of Queen" match given that both women had led the Queen's Quest stable in STARDOM, but had never crossed paths in singles action. This detail was hammered home by the fact that SKY, who was performing in Japan for the first time since she left STARDOM to join WWE in 2018, arrived wearing her old Queen's Quest mask to counter the fact that Hayashishita had done the same thing.

Iyo Sky vs. Utami Hayashishita – Marigold Summer Destiny Highlights Iyo unleashed in Japan is a different animal 💪pic.twitter.com/cb83ZlcGUG — Dark Puroresu Flowsion (@PuroresuFlow) July 13, 2024

After nearly 25 minutes of action that saw both women throw everything but the kitchen sink at each other, it was SKY who picked up the victory after hitting a tombstone piledriver, before ascending to the top rope to hit her trademark moonsault. Once the dust had settled, SKY and Hayashishita showed respect to one another by raising each other's hands before embracing in a hug that got the Tokyo crowd on their feet. SKY will now return to the United States as she looks to gain a measure of revenge on the newly formed group of Shayna Baszler, Zoey Stark, and Sonya Deville, who attacked her on Monday's "WWE Raw."