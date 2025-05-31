Je'Von Evans Makes WWE SmackDown Debut, As Does NXT NA Champion

"The Young OG," "WWE NXT's" Je'Von Evans made his "WWE SmackDown" debut alongside Rey Fenix on Friday, but thanks to North American Champion Ethan Page, he lost to Los Garza ahead of Worlds Collide. At Worlds Collide, Evans and Fenix will compete in a fatal four-way match alongside TNA and AAA's Laredo Kid to challenge Page for his title.

The match was a fast-paced, high-flying bout where Page was featured on commentary and Legado del Fantasma's Santos Escobar was ringside to help Angel and Berto. Los Garza remained in control through a picture-in-picture break and Angel had Evans twisted in the ropes in the corner. Berto kept Evans from tagging in Fenix, until Evans was able to hit him with a big kick, and both men got the hot tag to bring in Angel and Fenix.

Berto and Angel got Evans to the top, but he was rescued by Fenix who walked across the top rope to stomp on Berto's back. Evans flew from the top to take out Los Garza on the floor below. Evans and Fenix got in Page's face at ringside, and Page sent Fenix into the back of his tag team partner, then over the announce desk. Evans took him out with a big kick and Berto attempted to roll him up off the distraction. Evans capitalized and went back to the top rope, but Page knocked him off. Los Garza hit the MYT to Evans for the victory.