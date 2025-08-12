Roxanne Perez Picks Up Big WWE Raw Win Over IYO SKY After Kabuki Warriors Misfire

IYO SKY's match with WWE Women's World Champion Naomi might have been canceled, but "The Genius of the SKY" still found a fight in Quebec. SKY and Roxanne Perez locked up on Monday's episode of "WWE Raw," and after an electrifying match-up, "The Prodigy" walked out with an astonishing victory over one of WWE's top performers.

From the opening bell, Perez and SKY had each other's number. Their opening back-and-forth only ended after Perez sent SKY barreling into the steel steps at ringside. Perez managed to capitalize on SKY for a bit afterwards, but the former women's world titleholder finally gained ground when she plucked an airborne Perez with a dropkick.

Despite eye rakes from Perez, interference from a ringside Raquel Rodriguez, and Moonsaults from SKY, neither woman was able to completely overwhelm their competitor as the match continued in gridlock. The match finally took a turn, however, when Perez sent a Moonsaulting SKY crashing into the mat with a knees-up counter. With Rodriguez providing a distraction, Perez ascended to the top, only to be met by Asuka and Kairi Sane. The Kabuki Warriors held Perez to the ropes, but when SKY tried to capitalize, Perez rolled out of the way, nearly causing a collision between all three Japanese competitors. The brief distraction allowed for Perez to send SKY crashing into Asuka and Sane, before a flash pin and a fistful of shorts gave her the victory.

With her win, SKY and Perez are now evenly matched in singles competition, after SKY came out of the pair's first one-on-one match victorious. SKY and Perez's match came after Naomi was pulled from Monday's card due to nondescript medical reasons. What exactly kept Naomi from the ring during Monday's episode of "Raw" remains unclear. Naomi did not appear on "Raw" in any capacity.