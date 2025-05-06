WWE RAW 5/5/2025: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

Bron Breakker is obviously the brawn (no pun intended) of Seth Rollins' little stable alongside Paul Heyman, but there's really no reason to make him out to look like a big dummy, which is kind of what Heyman did backstage tonight. He had to explicitly explain to Breakker why Rollins was a genius for playing World Heavyweight Champion Jey Uso tonight to get a title match. Heyman explained that Uso was more focused on everything else, but Rollins was lasered in on the championship, so it didn't seem likely that the WrestleMania 41 night one main event winner would lose his shot. Breakker just kind of had a look on his face like, "Oh, yeah!" like a lightbulb went on over his head and the entire thing seemed pretty silly. Don't act like we as viewers are dumb, too, WWE, we've heard Breakker speak enough to know he's not just some kind of meathead. I'm really hoping that's not where he's going in this stable, especially if Rollins adds more people. Sure, he's no match for Rollins on the mic, but just keep him quiet and don't make him seem dumb.

Heyman had no place to make Breakker look stupid tonight, either, with just how nuts he looks opening up the show confronting Uso. He ranted and raved about turning heel on Roman Reigns and CM Punk and just why he had to do it, and the fact he was Punk's best friend while Reigns was still playing college football, and that it wasn't his fault that Reigns lost to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania, but Reigns then went away and left Heyman with Solo Sikoa and the New Bloodline. Heyman went on and on, and while it made a bit of sense for him to justify himself to Uso, as not just the champion, but a Bloodline family member, it was just really strange to me. Heyman should have done all this on the "Raw" after WrestleMania or something, and certainly not to Uso, who has much bigger things on his plate right now.

Uso thankfully quieted Heyman down and seemingly got him back on track, but not before it took up a lot of unnecessary time. It wasn't a bad promo, by any means, it was just so strangely placed, it made the beginning of the show feel odd. Thankfully "Raw" got back on track after this in-ring segment and then Heyman explaining the story to Breakker and all of us here at home, but "Raw" didn't come out of the gate hot tonight, and now, I'm a bit concerned about Breakker's character in this whole thing. If you want him to be the muscle, just let him be the muscle, and don't treat him like he's a big ol' meathead.

Written by Daisy Ruth