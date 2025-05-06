Dominik Mysterio Set To Defend WWE Intercontinental Title At Backlash PLE

WWE Intercontinental Champion Dominik Mysterio will put his gold on the line against Penta again at Backlash after defeating him on the "WWE Raw" after WrestleMania, a victory he got thanks to a distraction from Carlito. After defeating Mysterio's Judgment Day stablemate JD McDonagh on Monday's "Raw," the Backlash title match was announced via graphic, something Mysterio wasn't too happy about in the following backstage segment.

Mysterio won the title at WrestleMania 41 from Bron Breakker in a fatal four-way match involving Penta and Finn Balor. The match at Backlash will be his second defense of the gold since taking it from Breakker in Las Vegas.

The Intercontinental Championship match joins the four other announced matches on the card. Those include the Women's Intercontinental Championship match pitting champion Lyra Valkyria against Becky Lynch, Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena defending against Randy Orton, the United States Championship match where Jacob Fatu will defend in a fatal four-way against Damian Priest, Drew McIntyre, and LA Knight, and former World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER will take on "Raw" commentator Pat McAfee.