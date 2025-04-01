WWE's Pat McAfee Facing Potential Lawsuit Over Remarks On ESPN Show

These days, it seems "WWE Raw" commentator and ESPN host Pat McAfee is always courting some form of controversy. Now he's done so again, as recent comments he made on "The Pat McAfee Show" could be leading him into a legal situation that could be costly to him and ESPN, reputation and monetary wise.

On Tuesday, The Athletic reported on the story of 18-year-old Ole Miss freshman Mary Kate Cornett. A business major with no connection to sports, Cornett was mentioned, albeit not by name, by McAfee on February 26, when he and his co-hosts touched upon a social media rumor about an Ole Miss college student having an affair with her boyfriend's father. The story was brought up while NFL Insider Adam Schefter was discussing Ole Miss QB and NFL Draft prospect Jackson Dart, who, aside from Ole Miss ties, appears to have no connection to Cornett.

Following McAfee's remarks, the rumor about Cornett was then platformed by former NFL receiver Antonio Brown, at least two Barstool Sports personalities, and ESPN St. Louis radio host Doug Vaughn, giving the rumor traction on social media. Since then, Cornett, her boyfriend, and family became the target of harassment, and Cornett was forced to move into emergency housing. Cornett has hired lawyer Monica Uddin to represent her going forward as she pursues legal action against McAfee, ESPN, and potentially others.

"I would like people to be held accountable for what they've done," Cornett said. "You're ruining my life by talking about it on your show for nothing but attention, but here I am staying up until 5 in the morning, every night, throwing up, not eating because I'm so anxious about what's going to happen for the rest of my life."

McAfee and ESPN have yet to respond to the story.