Sareee Defeats Giulia, Crowned Inaugural Marigold World Champion At Summer Destiny '24

Sareee (formerly known as Sarray in WWE) became the inaugural Marigold World Champion after defeating Giulia at Summer Destiny this weekend. Giulia's wrist injury, which she just returned from, became the central focus of the bout as Sareee targeted her hand to secure a win by referee's stoppage, emerging the World Champion after 25 minutes of action.

Advertisement

The bout served as the main event, despite being on the same card as WWE star Iyo Sky's return to Japan against Utami Hayashishita. Sky will be soon be joined by Giulia on the WWE roster; the former World of Stardom Champion is expected to complete her move to WWE later this year, once she has finished up with Marigold, following her "WWE NXT" Stand & Deliver appearance. She recently told Tokyo Sports that her time with in Japan is nearing an end, suggesting the move may come sooner rather than later. As of this writing, WWE is reportedly willing to be patient and let her join later in the year.

Advertisement

Both challengers fought violently throughout the bout, with Giulia piledriving Sareee through a table but falling victim to spiteful offense to her previously fractured wrist. That injury was sustained originally during the inaugural Marigold event, Fields Forever, which saw Sareee win alongside Bozilla against the team of Giulia and Hayashishita. So it was natural for it to be called back on during this singles bout between them to crown the first champion. Giulia remains winless in Marigold with her WWE move imminent, and it remains to be seen what's next for the rising star.