Starlight Kid And KARMA Crowned Inaugural STARDOM New Blood Tag Team Champions

While STARDOM is known for its mainline events, STARDOM's recurring chain of shows meant to showcase up-and-coming talent, called NEW BLOOD, has just had its first PPV event to date with NEW BLOOD Premium taking place on Saturday, March 25. On the show, Starlight Kid and KARMA defeated both the teams of Chanyota and Mai Sakurai and MIRAI and Tomoka Inaba to become the inaugural New Blood Tag Team Champions.

The new champions triumphed in the New Blood Tag Team Championship Tournament to become the first-ever titleholders, defeating the team of Mariah May and former NXT UK star Xia Brookside in January to advance to the semifinals. Their victory over MIRAI and Inaba in the finals of the tournament, in which Starlight Kid pinned MIRAI with the Star Suplex, was a rare pinfall loss for MIRAI, who has remained a top contender for multiple STARDOM titles since winning the 2022 Cinderella Tournament.

While many casual fans of STARDOM are likely to know about Starlight Kid, her partner, KARMA, is far less recognizable. Typically competing under the name of Haruka Umesaki, KARMA is Umesaki's moniker exclusively for NEW BLOOD events. After winning the championships at NEW BLOOD Premium, the champions declared that they would henceforth be known as Bloody Fate and were quickly challenged to a title match by Lady C of Queen's Quest and HANAKO, a trainee who debuted earlier in the show.

While the next NEW BLOOD event has yet to be made official, the champions will remain incredibly visible until that day comes, with both women set to take part in the 2023 Cinderella Tournament, which begins in just a few hours.