Participants In STARDOM's Cinderella Tournament Revealed

Fames joshi promotion World Wonder Ring STARDOM is known to hold tournaments multiple times throughout the year to keep things interesting. With the recent introduction of the Triangle Derby, STARDOM now presents four major tournaments per year, with two designated for individuals, one for tag teams, and one for trios. While STARDOM's most recent singles tournament saw Giulia defeat Tam Nakano to win the 2022 5STAR Grand Prix back in October, it is once again time for singles competitors to take the stage when the 2023 Cinderella Tournament begins on March 26.

The single-elimination Cinderella Tournament has been a recurring fixture on the STARDOM schedule since its debut in 2015 and has since become a springtime tradition for the company. This year's tournament will be the biggest singles tournament that STARDOM has ever done, with 36 participants planned for the 9th annual tournament. Of these 36, 34 competitors were revealed at the STARDOM 12th Anniversary Supreme Fight event on February 4, while two entrants remain unknown at this time.

The 34 announced members of the tournament are as follows: