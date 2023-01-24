KiLynn King Describes How She Ended Up Working In STARDOM

KiLynn King took full advantage of being a free agent in 2022. While still working select dates for AEW, King was featured in NWA, made her Impact Wrestling debut, and continued to frequent Coastal Championship and Mission Pro, among other indies. She also made a surprise appearance at New Japan Pro-Wrestling's Rumble On 44th Street event in New York City, where she challenged Mayu Iwatani for the SWA Undisputed World Women's Championship. King recently spoke to Fightful about how she landed that opportunity.

"I got an e-mail from Sumie [Sakai], actually," King said. "It's crazy to me that—going back to people paying attention—before I did the booking in New York with New Japan, I'd never met Sumie. So I got an e-mail from her saying, 'Hey, we have a booking in New York. I really want to recommend you. Let's get this done.' I was like, 'Okay. I've never met you. You're incredible. I love your wrestling. I've heard nothing but good things about you as a human being, and you want to help me out and get me booked here?' It was incredible and it spoke volumes to all the work being put in."

King revealed that she will be working with STARDOM again in 2023, although details regarding that are unknown as of this writing. She does feel, though, that her work ethic is speaking for itself after being booked in a prominent title match at the NJPW show. King stated that she likes to put her head down and put in the work in hopes that it will pay off, and now she is seeing that it is.