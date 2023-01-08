KiLynn King Reflects On Recent Impact Wrestling Debut

KiLynn King made the most of her free agency status in 2022, racking up memorable appearances in AEW, NWA, NJPW, and most recently, Impact Wrestling.

"The Majesty of Pain" officially made her Impact debut on the December 22 edition of "Before The Impact," squaring up against seasoned veteran Taylor Wilde. Though King lost the match, she cherishes the opportunity and the competitive and hard-hitting nature of her opponent.

"It was so cool," King told "In & Out The Locker Room" podcast. "I'd been wanting to work with Impact for a while, but they just had such a full roster, they weren't really looking at all. Then just recently, Gail [Kim] and Tommy Dreamer hit me up and they were like, 'Hey, we're going to be down in Florida. We really want Scott [D'Amore] to see you. Are you available?'"

King happily agreed to take part in the Florida tapings in early December and admitted she was very excited upon being informed she would be wrestling Wilde. That same night, Wilde debuted her new witchy character. "I was like, 'Ooh!' So not only do I get to wrestle you, but I get to be the beginning part of your journey into a new transition. So I was very honored to do that with her," King added.

While dipping her toes into the Impact community, King had a chance to hear old road stories from a man she used to love watching: Lance Storm. In addition, she received valuable feedback from Impact's "Speedball" Mike Bailey, Gail Kim, and Tommy Dreamer. "Getting to share a locker room with coaches and talent like that, it's just tremendous," King said.