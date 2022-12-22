Top Free Agent Makes Impact Wrestling Debut Against Taylor Wilde

As Taylor Wilde brought out her new witchy side, another major debut recently graced IMPACT Wrestling's programming as well. The 19-year veteran laced up her boots to meet the new face on the December 22 episode of "Before The IMPACT" — a precursor to the company's weekly "IMPACT on AXS TV" show. This week, Wilde battled "The Majesty of Pain" KiLynn King.

Within the last three years, King has been making successful rounds within professional wrestling, racking up over 50 appearances in All Elite Wrestling, and emerging as a standout talent in the National Wrestling Alliance. Most recently, King showed off over the summer in a string of appearances in AEW, facing two former AEW Women's Champions – Britt Baker and Toni Storm – in separate matches on "Dynamite." In the NWA, King rose up to challenge reigning champion Kamille twice as well, with a notable performance at the Alwayz Ready pay-per-view in June.

Wilde got the win on BTI but King (who remains a free agent at this time) is perhaps looking to make a mark in IMPACT.

"'The King' has arrived in Impact Wrestling," she declared on Twitter.

Taylor Wilde, on the other hand, recently returned to IMPACT at Bound For Glory in October, entering the Call Your Shot gauntlet match. Since then, she's reintegrated herself into the Knockouts division, cultivating a new "Wilde Witch" character. Prior to her return, Wilde remained under contract but was on hiatus from the company for over a year. Her last appearance before that came in August 2021 when she defeated Tenille Dashwood at Victory Road.