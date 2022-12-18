STARDOM Announces Participants For Triangle Derby Tournament

While a lot of these names are likely to sound familiar to STARDOM fans, there are some relative newcomers to the company entering this inaugural trios tournament. The Cosmic Angels' relationship with the independent wrestling group COLORS fills out two teams, with the leader of Colors, SAKI, teaming with Natsupoi and Tam Nakano while Rina Amikura and Yuko Sakurai look to help Waka find her first win in the company. Meanwhile, the returning Mina Shirakawa is conspicuously missing from the tournament lineup, leading some to believe she might be a part of the mystery team from the Red Block.

Haruka Umesaki is another name not signed to the company that will take part in the tournament. The Pro Wrestling Diana stalwart has recently become a bigger part of the mainline STARDOM roster and will continue the bond she has formed with Starlight Kid and Oedo Tai this year in next year's tournament.

Prominence and Rebel x Enemy are two other teams that some might be unfamiliar with. The members of Prominence have made recurring appearances in STARDOM this year, with Suzu Suzuki and Risa Sera both performing well in the summer's 5STAR Grand Prix Tournament. The hardcore trio may even be the Artists of Stardom Trios Champions heading into the tournament, with a meeting with the current champs slated for December 29 in Ryogoku Sumo Hall.

As for Rebel x Enemy, the group has never appeared on a mainline STARDOM show and primarily competed for the Ice Ribbon promotion in the past. World of Stardom Championship challenger Giulia was quick to call out Rebel x Enemy at the Triangle Derby press conference, making their appearance in the tournament seem like only the beginning for Ram Kaicho, Maya Yukihi, and Maika Ozaki in STARDOM.