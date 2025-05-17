WWE NXT North American Champ Sol Ruca Discusses Need For 'Unique' Finisher

The current WWE NXT North American Champion Sol Ruca is one of the most athletic wrestlers on TV today. The former gymnast frequently drops the jaws of fans with her impressive arsenal, especially her "Sol Snatcher" finisher that is a truly unique move, a rarity in today's wrestling.

Speaking with Bully Ray on "Busted Open After Dark," Ruca talks about how she created her breathtaking finishing move.

"There's a move that I used to do called a straddle back, which is a move on the high bar where ... you jump to the high bar, you swing forwards, you swing backwards, and you let go of the high bar, and you do basically like a front flip, and you catch the low bar in a handstand. I was like, okay, I think I could do something with that."

While she wanted to bring gymnastics moves into wrestling, Ruca also had to think about staying healthy and being able to use the move on everyone she wrestles. She had to be practical.

"I just figured that a cutter was the best way to go for prolonging my career. And it was just so much easier to make it work and look good and make it so that everyone can take it. And that was another big thing that I wanted to make sure is that it's something that I don't have to like, lift someone up because of size difference and stuff, or you're tired at the end of the match. I want it to be something that can be out of nowhere."

As she defends her championship, the surf-loving star is part of WWE's new wave of talent – wrestlers who can perform amazing athletic feats but also know what makes wrestling work.

