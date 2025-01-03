Backstage Report Offers El Hijo Del Vikingo Injury Update

2025 could be El Hijo del Vikingo's comeback to the top, as Dave Meltzer reported good news in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that the former AAA Mega Champion could be back from his recent knee injury within weeks. As reported by Meltzer, at PROGRESS Wrestling's "Chapter 175: The Unboxing VII" in London, England, on December 29, Vikingo competed in singles action against Kid Lykos II. In the early goings of the contest, Lykos hit a Code Red over the ropes on Vikingo. Vikingo's body immediately reacted to the move, unfortunately, in not the best way possible, with a literal knee-jerk reaction, with his left knee going out. The match was stopped minutes after the bell rang. As of September, this is the second knee injury Vikingo obtained after returning from his right knee injury. To clarify, the knee injury at PROGRESS happened on his non-surgical knee.

Vikingo's 2024 in-ring career was inauspicious. It began in February when he underwent successful surgery to repair a torn ligament and damaged meniscus. His recovery ended in September, when he returned to the ring at the end of the month, working for his home promotion, AAA, and GLEAT in Japan. With his popularity soaring across America, including from brief runs in AEW, ROH, and TNA, he would return to TNA in October, only to be sidelined again with another leg injury that miraculously did not leave him on the injured reserves for too long.

The 27-year-old high-flying luchador has made quite the splash in his young career, winning several top-level titles across Mexico and America. He remains a record-setter, as he is the only AAA Mega Champion to hold the title for 833 days.