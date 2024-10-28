El Hijo Del Vikingo Appears To Suffer Legitimate Leg Injury At TNA Impact Taping

Former AAA Mega Champion and AEW star El Hijo Del Vikingo has reportedly suffered a leg injury only a month after returning from rehabbing a torn ligament and damaged meniscus in his right knee, which required surgery in February. Vikingo wrestled his return to action for AAA on September 29, and was working with TNA for Bound For Glory this weekend, falling short in an X-Division title match against Mike Bailey. PWInsider reported Sunday evening, however, that Vikingo appeared to suffer a leg injury once again during a match with Trent Seven during Sunday's "TNA Impact" tapings, hitting the ground hard following a springboard corkscrew dive to the outside. The match was reportedly stopped immediately, with several agents coming out and Vikingo stretchered off by legitimate EMS.

El Hijo Del Vikingo injured his leg during a match with Trent Seven at tonight's #TNAiMPACT tapings.

They immediately stopped the match, and he was stretchered out.

📹@LargeStoneDoors -PWInsider This man can't catch a break, man.

He just came back. 💔😭pic.twitter.com/QIXijql9es — 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) October 27, 2024

While specifics have yet to emerge on his status after the injury, there is understandable concern that Vikingo appeared to land awkwardly on the same leg he'd injured before. Vikingo signed an extension with AAA just a month prior to the last injury, which brought a premature end to his record 833-day reign as AAA Mega Champion. He had also been making regular appearances in AEW, ROH, and TNA that same month.

