El Hijo Del Vikingo Reveals Extent Of Current Injuries, Announces Surgery Plans

For the past several years, El Hijo del Vikingo has established himself as one of the premiere high-flying luchadors in the world, ruling AAA as the longest Mega Champion in the promotion's history, while also finding time to wow the audiences of AEW, TNA Wrestling, Ring of Honor, and various independent promotions. Unfortunately, it appears those audiences will now have a pretty long wait before they see Vikingo back in the ring again.

In an Instagram post earlier today, Vikingo announced that he had suffered a torn ligament and damaged meniscus in his right knee and that he would be undergoing surgery later today. Vikingo thanked his family for their support, all fans for their messages of support, and apologized for not providing an update any sooner. He did not indicate a timetable for when he may return to the ring.

Vikingo suffered the injury while working for independent lucha promotion AULL two weeks ago on February 17. The AAA Mega Champion was launched into the air by his opponent and landed awkwardly on his right leg as he attempted to spin out of the move. Medical personnel immediately attended to Vikingo, while the rest of the participants in the match continued.

With Vikingo likely to miss significant time due to the injury, the question will now turn to what AAA will do with the Mega Championship. Should Vikingo be forced to vacate the title, he would become the second straight Mega Champion to lose the belt via injury, after Kenny Omega was forced to vacate the championship in late 2021 due to a variety of ailments.