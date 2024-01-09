El Hijo Del Vikingo Breaks Record Previously Held By AEW Star

After years of waiting, AAA Mega Champion El Hijo del Vikingo finally got his match with AEW's Kenny Omega in 2023. The two would finally collide during a March episode of "AEW Dynamite," with Omega defeating Vikingo in a highly acclaimed non-title match, followed by a rematch at AAA TripleMania XXXI: Tijuana in July, with Vikingo successfully retaining the title.

While a rubber match still awaits the two down the road, Vikingo got another victory over Omega today, by breaking one of "The Best Bout Machine's" previous records. Taking to X on Tuesday morning, AAA announced that Vikingo was officially the longest-reigning AAA Mega Champion of all time at 766 days, surpassing Omega's previous record of 765 days.

. @vikingo_aaa ha superado el récord de @KennyOmegamanX. 👏🏻 766 días como MEGACAMPEÓN... ¡Y contando! pic.twitter.com/cKj9XZciZo — Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide (@luchalibreaaa) January 9, 2024

In an ironic twist, Vikingo's reign as AAA Mega Champion began after Omega vacated the title in November 2021 due to several injuries. A month later, Vikingo would claim the vacant Mega Championship at TripleMania Regia, the same event he and Omega were originally supposed to wrestle, by defeating Bandido, Bobby Fish, Jay Lethal, and Samuray Del Sol in a five-way match.

In addition to being the longest reigning Mega Champion in history, Vikingo also holds the record for most successful championship matches at 23, shattering the previous record of 10 by Texano Jr. Including AAA, Vikingo has successfully defended the title in promotions such as AEW, GCW, and Ring of Honor, defeating the likes of Komander, Dralistico, Joey Janela, Juventud Guerrera, Gringo Loco, Bandido, Rey Fenix, and Johnny TV. His most recent defenses have come against Black Taurus, who Vikingo defeated at Ring of Honor Final Battle on December 15, "AEW Rampage" on December 22, and in Arena Naucalpan on Christmas Day.