El Hijo Del Vikingo Retains AAA Mega Title Vs. Kenny Omega At TripleMania XXXI: Tijuana

In November of 2021, Kenny Omega took a break from professional wrestling to rehab a series of injuries that the former AEW World Champion had suffered, leading to him vacating the AAA Mega Championship, and robbing AAA fans of a scheduled bout between Omega and young upstart El Hijo Del Vikingo. Now, a little over a year and a half later, the two landmark athletes finally competed for AAA's top prize.

At last night's AAA TripleMania XXXI: Tijuana, Vikingo defeated Omega to retain the AAA Mega Championship in the main event. Vikingo bested Omega with a 630 Splash in just under 20min, much to the delight of the Tijuana fans.

Vikingo has been AAA Mega Champion since December 4 of 2021, after winning a five-way match at TripleMania Regia II to win the title that Omega vacated. Omega earned a win over Vikingo on "AEW Dynamite" in March, setting up last night's main event.

While Vikingo was successful, the actions of Kenny Omega's former mentor Don Callis led to a fan taking exception to the manager of Konosuke Takeshita, attacking Callis at a press conference after the event.