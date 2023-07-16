Fan Attacks Don Callis At Press Conference Following AAA TripleMania XXXI: Tijuana

This weekend's AAA TripleMania XXXI: Tijuana event saw Kenny Omega and Don Callis continue their ongoing feud. At the post-show press conference, Callis' protege, Konosuke Takeshita, attacked the AEW star to continue their rivalry. Callis was present at the time too, and one fan saw it as an opportunity to attack the heel manager.

The incident doesn't appear to be a work, either. Bryan Alvarez of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter was present when it all went down, and he detailed the events afterward. The journalist claimed that the attack took place while security was breaking up the exchange between Takeshita and Omega, and the attacker legitimately hurt Callis.

"Everything was an angle up to that point, but then a fan who was apparently upset about what Don had said to Kenny jumped Don from behind, ripped his suit, concussed his eardrum, and busted open his mouth while he was trying to choke out Don from behind," Alvarez said. " Don was screaming profanities at the fan before he was pulled off, and was said to be livid afterwards."

According to the report, Callis' neck and ankle were both injured as a result of the attack. He was subsequently rushed to a hospital in San Diego for urgent medical attention.

As of this writing, neither Callis nor his representatives have provided an update on his condition. Furthermore, no details have been shared about his attacker and what happened to him afterward. Prior to the press conference, Callis was present for Omega's match against El Hijo Del Vikingo, but Konnan made an appearance and sent him to the back.