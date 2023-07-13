AAA TripleMania 31: Tijuana Preview - Full & Final Card

AAA TripleMania XXXI: Tijuana is almost here and the popular Lucha Libre promotion has released a full card for the July 15 supershow.

The middle entry in this year's three TripleMania shows, following April's TripleMania XXXI: Monterrey, and ahead of August's TripleMania XXXI: Mexico City, the show is set to take place in Tijuana's Estadio Chevron, formerly known as Tijuana National Stadium. It will be headlined by AAA Mega Champion El Hijo Del Vikingo defending his title against former champion Kenny Omega.

The match has been a long time coming, with then-AAA Mega Champion Kenny Omega initially slated to defend the title against Vikingo back in 2021, but an injury to Omega led to him vacating the title before the match could take place. The two finally wrestled for the first time on the March 22 episode of "AEW Dynamite," where Omega was victorious over the new champion Vikingo in a non-title match, setting up the long-awaited contest.