AAA TripleMania 31: Tijuana Preview - Full & Final Card
AAA TripleMania XXXI: Tijuana is almost here and the popular Lucha Libre promotion has released a full card for the July 15 supershow.
The middle entry in this year's three TripleMania shows, following April's TripleMania XXXI: Monterrey, and ahead of August's TripleMania XXXI: Mexico City, the show is set to take place in Tijuana's Estadio Chevron, formerly known as Tijuana National Stadium. It will be headlined by AAA Mega Champion El Hijo Del Vikingo defending his title against former champion Kenny Omega.
The match has been a long time coming, with then-AAA Mega Champion Kenny Omega initially slated to defend the title against Vikingo back in 2021, but an injury to Omega led to him vacating the title before the match could take place. The two finally wrestled for the first time on the March 22 episode of "AEW Dynamite," where Omega was victorious over the new champion Vikingo in a non-title match, setting up the long-awaited contest.
The Rest of the TripleMania XXXI: Tijuana Card
Also set for the Tijuana show is an unusual match that will see L.A. Park team with Rush take on Psycho Clown and Sam Adonis in a tag team match between teams of rivals, with the losing team facing one another in a "Mask vs. Hair" match at TripleMania XXXI: Mexico City on August 12. Both teams advanced to the match by losing tag matches at the TripleMania XXXI: Monterrey.
Also set for the show is the Copa TripleMania battle royal, as well as a five-person tag match that will see UFC Flyweight Champion Brandon Moreno seconding the team representing Baja.
Here is the full card for TripleMania XXXI: Tijuana:
-AAA Mega Championship Match: El Hijo Del Vikingo (c) vs. Kenny Omega
-Guerra de Rivalidades Final: L.A. Park and Rush vs. Psycho Clown and Sam Adonis
-Lucha de Ambulancia Match: Pentagon Jr. vs. Q.T. Marshall
-Copa TripleMania (*Announced entrants): Gringo Loco, Willie Mack, Mr. Iguana, La Hiedra, Flammer, Myzteziz Jr., Puma King, Nino Hamburguesa, Jack Cartwheel, and Dinamico.
-Team Chilango (Daga, Argenis, Chessman, and Negro Casas) with Aczino vs. Team Baja (Nicho el Millionario, Damian 666, Rey Horus, and Xtreme Tiger) with Brandon Moreno
-Aramis, Jack Evans, and Vampiro vs. Bestia 666, Pagano, and Mecha Wolf
-Sexy Star II, Lady Shani, and Dalys vs. Kamille, Viva Van, and Natalia Markova