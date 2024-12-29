Former AAA Champion El Hijo Del Vikingo Suffers Injury

Former AAA Mega Champion El Hijo del Vikingo has not had a great 2024 as much of his year has been hampered with injuries. The 27-year-old's year seems to have ended on an even worse note as he has sustained yet another injury. Vikingo was wrestling Kid Lykos II at PROGRESS Wrestling's "Chapter 175: The Unboxing VII" in London, England, when the Mexican star suffered an injury and the match to be stopped.

The company issued a statement its X (formerly known as Twitter) after the match, confirming that Vikingo will be checked on by their medical team. The promotion also wished Vikingo a speedy recovery, with no word on what type of injury was sustained.

Vikingo has had rotten luck in 2024 when it comes to his health. He underwent surgery at the end of February in order to repair a torn ligament and damaged meniscus, two injuries that happened while wrestling at an independent event in Mexico. Vikingo returned to action at the end of September, where he continued working for AAA, as well as crossing paths with current AEW star Ricochet in Japan for the GLEAT promotion. However, this comeback would be short-lived as he got hurt wrestling Trent Seven at a "TNA Impact" taping in October, but he was able to recover from that scare rather quickly.

Before his string of injuries, Vikingo was the AAA Mega Champion for 833 days, the longest-reigning champion in the title's history. This success would see him wrestle regularly for both AEW and Ring of Honor, having standout matches with the likes of Kenny Omega, Komander, and The Beast Mortos (then known as Black Taurus). However, Vikingo had one injury scare in ROH where he was briefly confined to a wheelchair, but made a full recovery within a few weeks.