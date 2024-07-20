Mysterious AEW Hologram Character Set To Debut Tonight On Collision

If you've been waiting with bated breath to see what Tony Khan has in store for AEW with his mysterious Hologram character, your patience is about to be rewarded. According to a post from AEW's official account on X (formerly known as Twitter), Hologram is set to make his debut on tonight's episode of "AEW Collision."

Thanks to various reporting outlets, we know a little about Hologram, who is supposedly being portrayed by former AAA luchador Aramis. The character is said to be a long-time pet project of Khan's, and is believed to be a babyface. Rumors that the Hologram gimmick is somehow related to computer hacking haven't been confirmed, but Fightful Select reported earlier on Saturday that the character is said to be "technologically ambitious" and a unique AEW creation.

Hologram's debut joins a "Collision" card that already includes a match between The Bang Bang Gang and The Patriarchy for the vacant Unified World Trios Championship, Deonna Purrazzo vs. Thunder Rosa in a Lumberjack match, Darby Allin vs. The Beast Mortos, Roderick Strong vs. Tomohiro Ishii, and Skye Blue vs. Hikaru Shida. FTR are also set for a promo segment on the episode.

