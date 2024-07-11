New Character Teased On AEW Collision Said To Be 'Personally Devised' By Tony Khan

AEW has been teasing the debut of a new character recently, and now more details have emerged about the gimmick and who is portraying it.

"PWInsider" has corroborated another recent report which claimed that the masked person whose vignettes have aired on AEW television lately is Mexican star Aramis. As per the report, AEW CEO Tony Khan has created the character and he is excited for the character to debut on screen. There's no date reported for the debut of the new character, but the report added that the character will be a babyface. The report claimed that Aramis was signed to AEW in February, represented by Masked Republic's Lucha Libre Agency.

Aramis, who has wrestled in AAA, has also featured in GCW, GALLI, and several other promotions since his debut back in 2010.

Khan, in a recent appearance on "Battleground" podcast, categorically stated that he wasn't the one behind the mask but said that he was excited for the masked star to arrive at AEW. He also hinted that it may not be Ricochet — who recently left WWE — and had previously donned a mask as Prince Puma. Another masked wrestler recently debuted in AEW in veteran star Ultimo Guerrero, who faced off against Kazuchika Okada for the Continental Championship on "AEW Collision."