Fraxiom Makes Main Roster Debut On WWE SmackDown With Statement Win

Former NXT Tag Team Champions FrAxiom made their main roster debut as a duo during "WWE SmackDown."

Over recent weeks, Axiom and Nathan Frazer had made their respective debuts as solo acts against Gunther and Rey Fenix respectively, but this week they made their first appearance together for a bout against Legado Del Fantasma's Angel and Berto.

The bout itself saw the prospective call ups come out strong, introducing themselves to the audience with fast-paced and high-flying offense before Angel and Berto isolated Axiom in the ring. They maintained their control until Frazer tagged back in, but even then quickly found their way back on top this time isolating Frazer.

Berto sought to put the match to bed with a moonsault but only for a two-count, with Angel clattered into him to break the fall. Angel and Axiom tagged back into the bout, firing off right hands onto one another and taking their exchange to the top rope. Axiom then delivered the Spanish Fly to Angel off of the top rope, with Frazer following up with the Phoenix Splash to wrap up the bout and win via pinfall.

FrAxiom was preceded in the match by a promo package that appeared to indicate they were going to be a long-term fixture on the main roster – though that has yet to be confirmed. Their second reign with the NXT Tag Team Championship came to an end during Saturday's Stand & Deliver, with Hank Walker and Tank Ledger dethroning them after 230 days.