Ex-AEW Star Rey Fenix Beats NXT Tag Champ Nathan Frazer In Mutual WWE SmackDown Debut

Rey Fenix made his long-awaited debut during "WWE SmackDown."

Fenix's brother, Penta, made his own debut in January during "WWE Raw" to defeat Chad Gable, with the former AEW Tag Team Champions finishing up with the company ahead of their contract expiry in summer last year. But it was always going to take longer for Fenix to make the switch himself, given that Tony Khan had tacked additional time to his deal through injuries and absence throughout his deal, sparking something of a saga which finally appeared at an end with the weekly teases heralding his arrival as of late. He debuted on "SmackDown" this week, facing one half of the NXT Tag Team Champions, Nathan Frazer, in a fast-paced and high-flying battle serving to introduce the former AEW star to his new audience.

So at least for the imminent time being, the Lucha Brothers will be making their first foray into WWE as separated singles stars for the first time in years – even when they have pursued their individual goals before, this is the first time they will be entirely separated by a brand split.

Fenix also debuted what appeared to be a new finisher for this run, dubbed the "Mexican Muscle Buster," which differs from the standardized Muscle Buster in that he spins out the opponent for the forward slam. After the match, he took the microphone to address the WWE audience for the first time, reiterating that he had waited his whole life to be a WWE Superstar and was finally there to be prove himself. He was being watched on by Legado Del Fantasma's Santos Escobar, Berto, and Angel stood backstage, indicating that will be his first storyline in the coming weeks.