WWE NXT Champ Oba Femi Assesses His Own Progress In Pro Wrestling Career

Oba Femi is currently preparing to defend the WWE NXT Championship against Myles Borne tonight, marking his fifth title defense in this reign. Since signing with the company in late 2021, Femi has been working hard to understand the business, in front of the audience and behind the scenes. During a recent interview with Jimmy V3, Femi acknowledged that he's still in the learning stage of his career despite being champion.

"I can't fully say that I'm all the way comfortable," Femi said. "Everyone's still growing and no one is ever just the best. No one is above growth. Everyone keeps learning every day, no matter how experienced you are. I don't want to say I'm comfortable because I'm not."

Femi was adamant that he wants to continue getting better and has no desire to get complacent due to his early success. Still, Femi does believe he has a solid grasp on what he's doing, with a lot of the credit going to the staff at the WWE Performance Center, who helped him prepare for his TV debut in 2023.

Since then, he's risen to the top of the division on the brand, having held the title since January. Femi obviously hopes to hang onto the championship after WWE NXT Battleground. Above anything else, though, Femi is intent on ensuring he continues to build his skills as a wrestler while also helping grow the company any way he can.

"All I can do is be a great example for whoever is coming up behind me," Femi continued. "I'm going to keep being me, I'm going to keep being great, and I'm going to keep being an example they can follow."

