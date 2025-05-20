WWE NXT Champ Oba Femi Says Myles Borne's 'Sob Story' Won't Matter Come Battleground

WWE NXT Battleground is coming up this Sunday, May 25, live from the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida. There are four matches announced thus far, and that includes Oba Femi defending his WWE NXT Championship against Myles Borne. During a recent interview with Jimmy V3, Femi was asked if Borne's decision to disclose the fact that he's partially deaf will have any bearing on how he handles his opponent in the ring.

"None of that sob story matters," Femi said. "I'm not one for underdogs. I don't care much for underdogs. I empathize with him and his story, him being deaf and all that stuff, but come Battleground, it's game time. I don't care if you're deaf, I don't care about your sad story, I just want to win and Myles is in the way."

Borne has been with WWE since 2022 and is primarily known as a member of No Quarter Catch Crew. A week after his win in the battle royale to secure his number-one contendership, Borne cut a promo and discussed his deafness as well as his desire not to be defined by it. He followed that up by beating Ethan Page in order to hang on to his title match this weekend.

Though Femi isn't going to hold back against Borne because of his disability, the champion does have great respect for his challenger. Femi revealed that the two have trained together at the WWE Performance Center, and though he's kept a lower profile, Femi believes Borne is the "MVP" of his faction.

