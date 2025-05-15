WWE's Myles Borne Cuts Fiery Promo Backstage After NXT

"WWE NXT" star Myles Borne, who is set to face NXT Champion Oba Femi, has sent a warning to his upcoming opponent following his impressive performance on this week's show.

Borne earned himself a shot at Oba Femi's title on last week's show when he won the Battle Royal, and will face Femi at NXT Battleground. Earlier this week on "NXT," Borne defeated former NXT Champion Ethan Page to gather momentum ahead of his clash with the current champion. Following the show, Borne had some fighting words directed towards Femi.

"You saw what happened out there? You see what happened? Ethan Page comes out there, underestimates me? I win! Former NXT Champion, I beat him. Last week, they all underestimated, but] I win the Battle Royal. So Oba, I know you're underestimating me. You know what? I hope you underestimate me. I pray you underestimate me, 'cause you know what happens when you underestimate me? I win."

Borne cut an impassioned promo on "NXT," where he disclosed his hearing disability but stated that he could hear loud and clearly when the fans cheered him on after his Battle Royal win. His promo was interrupted by Page, who asserted that the win was a fluke and demanded a shot at his No. 1 contendership. Later in the night, Borne made quick work of Page to retain his shot at Oba Femi's championship.

The match at Battleground will be the first time that Borne will have a chance to win the NXT world title in WWE. The match will also be the first time that Borne and Femi will face each other in two years, with their last encounter coming in 2023, where the latter got the win in the first round of the NXT Breakout tournament, which he went on to ultimately win.