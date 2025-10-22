Leon Slater Defends TNA X-Division Title, Makes WWE NXT Halloween Havoc Plans

Leon Slater defeated Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo to retain his TNA X-Division Championship during "WWE NXT," setting up a tag team match for Halloween Havoc alongside Je'Von Evans against a AAA pairing afterwards.

Slater was making the sixth defense of his 94-day reign, and the first to take place on "NXT" TV, against the former Heritage Cup and NXT Tag Team Champion, with on-screen partner Arianna Grace accompanying Lorenzo and Evans backing his friend in the other corner. The bout itself saw Slater take the advantage with his faster and high-flying offense, with the main drama coming as a result of the ringside allies; Slater knocked Lorenzo into the ropes as Grace got up to the apron, herself getting knocked down only to be caught by Evans.

Lorenzo took issue with Evans catching Grace, arguing with him at ringside before getting back into the ring and losing out to Slater's 450 Swanton Bomb. After the match, Evans told Slater he wanted to work Halloween Havoc, to which Slater agreed and said that, having seen what they can do as opponents, he wants to see what they can do as a team. They said that they didn't mind who they faced, whether it be from "NXT," TNA, or AAA, the latter-most they did not get a chance to say before being interrupted by emerging AAA stars Mr. Iguana and LA Parka. They laid down the challenge for a tag bout at Halloween Havoc, which was accepted by Evans and Lee and made all but official.